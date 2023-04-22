Tributes are pouring in following the death of Thomas Robb, the former leader of the KKK. He passed away at the age of 77. Details surrounding his death remain unknown.

Tribute Pours In as KKK Leader Thomas Robb Passed Away at 77

Thomas Robb, a white supremacist and leader of the Ku Klux Klan, passed away at the age of 77 on April 20th, 2023. He was also a pastor who promoted racism and antisemitism, and he believed that Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, Scandinavian, and kindred people were the people of the Bible. He became the head of the Klan in 1989 and changed its name to The Knights Party to gain public approval. Previously, members were accepted through ceremonies, but Robb switched to mail-in applications.

Robb’s family has not disclosed the cause of death, so people are still left wondering about the circumstances of his passing. However, many are not lamenting his loss, given his disturbing beliefs and extremist views. His death has sparked mixed reactions, with some sending condolences to his family, while others celebrate his demise.

Despite this, we offer our prayers and condolences to Robb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy will continue, but we hope that people will learn from his example and work towards a more inclusive and just society, where people of all races and backgrounds are treated with respect and dignity.

Rest in peace, Thomas Robb.