Rugby Bernard Lapasset’s Illness and Health Issues

Bernard Lapasset, the main force behind Paris’s successful 2024 Olympic bid and former rugby union governing body president, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, after a protracted illness. Lapasset rose through the ranks of the French rugby federation (FRR) and held the position of president from 1991 to 2008. In his life, his only big achievement was being a member of the Agen team that won the junior French rugby union championship in 1967. In Marcoussis, he led the establishment of the French national rugby facility and was instrumental in securing France’s hosting of the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Bernard Lapasset Death Cause

The French Rugby Federation expressed their deep sorrow and grief over Bernard Lapasset’s demise, also reminiscing about him as a prominent leader of French sport in recent decades. Lapasset was an extremely devoted and committed individual in his life be it as a player, coach, manager, and evangelist. It is impossible to dispute his influence on the growth and marketing of rugby in France and around the world.

Bernard Lapasset, the main force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid and a former rugby union governing body president, has passed away. Lapasset succumbed to his illness overnight on Tuesday, May 2. He left behind a life spent at the highest level of sports management. Bernard was a great sports figurehead and also how fortunate he was to grow up as such an epicurean, charitable, and generous person. His death is indeed a terrible loss for the entire sports industry. However, France lost its amazing lover of sport and one of its best historic ambassadors.

Bernard Lapasset’s Achievements

From 1991 until he was elected president in May 2008, Pierre Camou served as the head of the French Federation of Rugby Union. Bernard also served as deputy chairman of the National Olympic Committee. He was essential in assisting France to win the right to host the 2007 Rugby World Cup, plan it, and add rugby seven to the 2016 Olympic program. He has been president of the ILM 2007 World Cup since 2004. On October 19, 2007, after winning the election, he took over as the Institutional Review Board’s president from Syed Millar.

Legacy of Bernard Lapasset

Bernard Lapasset was an extremely devoted and committed individual in his life, be it as a player, coach, manager, and evangelist. He was instrumental in growing and marketing rugby in France and around the world. His legacy will continue for generations to come, and he will be remembered as one of the most influential figures in sports management.

The sports industry has lost one of its greatest ambassadors, and Lapasset’s death is indeed a terrible loss for France. However, his achievements will continue to inspire future generations of rugby players, coaches, and enthusiasts. Bernard Lapasset’s contribution to the sport of rugby and the Olympic movement will always be remembered.

