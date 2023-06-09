Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tributes Pour In for Late Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away at 83

On Monday, June 5, 2023, the music world lost a true icon as Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto passed away. Gilberto, who rose to international fame with her rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema,” died at the age of 83 in her home in Philadelphia, according to her son Marcelo Gilberto.

The cause of Gilberto’s death has not been disclosed, but given her age, it is assumed that natural causes were the reason for her passing. Gilberto had a long and illustrious career, starting as a background singer before launching her solo career with albums such as “Beach Samba” and “The Astrud Gilberto Album.”

Gilberto was a pioneer of the Nova sound, a fusion of bossa nova and jazz that became popular in the 1960s. She also sang pop classics and evergreen jazz songs throughout her career, collaborating with various artists and exploring different styles.

Her most famous song, “The Girl from Ipanema,” was originally written by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes. An English version of the song was released, and Gilberto’s smooth and sultry voice made it an instant classic.

After the success of “The Girl from Ipanema,” Gilberto continued to perform and record music, becoming an important part of Brazilian music and changing many lives with her energy, as her family friend Paul Ricci wrote on social media after her passing.

Gilberto was married twice in her life and had two sons, Gregory Lasorsa and Joao Marcelo Gilberto, who also worked in the music industry. Her legacy will live on through her music, which continues to inspire and captivate listeners around the world.

The death of Astrud Gilberto is a great loss for the music community and her fans around the world. Her contributions to the music industry will never be forgotten, and her music will continue to be celebrated for generations to come. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

News Source : HIS Education

Source Link :How did Astrud Gilberto Gestorben die? Tribute pours in as Brazilian singer is died/