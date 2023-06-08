Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tributes pour in for Scottish schoolboy who died in chokehold

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the town of Blackburn, West Lothian when 14-year-old Hamdan Aslam died after an incident at St Kentigern’s Academy on June 6, 2023. The community was shocked by the news, and tributes poured in for the “lovely” teenager.

Local reports suggest that Hamdan choked during an incident involving a social media challenge called ‘Tap Out’. The game is believed to cause people to pass out due to a lack of oxygen. Hamdan was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.

The local community was devastated by the news. A shopkeeper at the Usave store on Stanley Road in Greenrigg, near where Hamdan stayed, said that he was a polite and quiet boy. The shopkeeper said, “It’s absolutely terrible what has happened. This is a lovely community, nice people. It’s heartbreaking.”

A neighbor who lives on the same street as Hamdan’s family said, “He was a lovely boy. It’s heartbreaking. I don’t know his family well, but there were a few kids that would play out in the street with him. The family has had visitors all day.”

Hamdan’s cousin, Zain Mohammed, 29, reportedly said that he thought the youngster was being bullied. Zain told the Daily Record, “Hamdan was being bullied for being different, but he was innocent and gentle and wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was reserved and didn’t speak very much. He was a good boy and so family-oriented. We can’t believe he is gone. It’s a devastating loss. We loved him very much.”

In an online post, which has since been removed, Zain also claimed that Hamdan was “in a chokehold” in a game called ‘Tap Out’. The police have not commented on the incident, and a post-mortem examination is being carried out.

Andrew Sharkey, Headteacher of St Kentigern’s Academy, said, “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends, and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support. We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news.”

The spokesperson for Police Scotland said, “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

Hamdan’s death is a tragedy that has rocked the community. It is a stark reminder of the dangers of social media challenges and the importance of standing up against bullying. The community is coming together to mourn a life that was taken too soon, and to support Hamdan’s family during this incredibly painful time.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Scottish schoolboy who died in ‘chokehold’ pictured as tributes pour in/