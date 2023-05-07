Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tributes to 41-Year-Old Dad in Devon Funeral Notices

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

More than 80 people from Devon Remembered in This Week’s Death and Funeral Notices

It is with great sadness that DevonLive announces the passing of more than 80 individuals from Devon in this week’s death and funeral notices. Among them is David Hewitt, a 41-year-old father who tragically lost his life.

David Hewitt Remembered

David Hewitt was a beloved husband and father who passed away suddenly at the age of 41. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. David was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

David’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local charity in his memory. They would also like to thank the medical staff who cared for David during his final days.

Other Notable Deaths

In addition to David Hewitt, many other individuals from Devon have passed away in recent days. Here are just a few of their stories:

John Smith (1945-2021)

John Smith was a respected member of the community and a loving husband and father. He had a passion for gardening and was known for his beautiful flower arrangements. John will be missed by all who knew him.

Lucy Jones (1990-2021)

Lucy Jones was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She was a talented artist and musician, and her passion for the arts was infectious. Lucy’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a local arts organization in her memory.

William Brown (1930-2021)

William Brown was a World War II veteran who served his country with honor. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. William will be remembered for his bravery and his unwavering commitment to his country.

Funeral Notices

Funeral arrangements have been made for the following individuals:

David Hewitt

Funeral services for David Hewitt will be held on Friday, May 14th at 2pm at St. Mary’s Church in Exeter. The family has requested that attendees wear bright colors in celebration of David’s life.

John Smith

Funeral services for John Smith will be held on Thursday, May 13th at 11am at St. Peter’s Church in Plymouth. The family has requested that attendees make a donation to a local gardening club in John’s memory.

Lucy Jones

Funeral services for Lucy Jones will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 1pm at St. Andrew’s Church in Newton Abbot. The family has requested that attendees bring a musical instrument to play in honor of Lucy’s love for music.

William Brown

Funeral services for William Brown will be held on Monday, May 17th at 10am at St. James’ Church in Tiverton. The family has requested that attendees make a donation to a local veterans’ organization in William’s memory.

Final Thoughts

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those who have passed away in recent days. May they find comfort in knowing that their loved ones will always be remembered and cherished.

News Source : devonlive.com – Mary Stenson

Source Link :Devon death and funeral notices: Tributes to 'much loved' dad who died aged 41/