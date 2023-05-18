Dead – Death – Obituary News : Triple Fatality in KSRTC and Auto Collision with Newborn on Board

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Thiruvananthapuram Claims Three Lives

A fatal accident in Thiruvananthapuram has resulted in the death of three people, including a newborn baby. The accident occurred near the Palayam area late at night, around 8 pm.

Details of the Accident

The accident involved a super-fast bus and an auto-rickshaw. The bus was travelling at high speed when it collided with the auto-rickshaw, resulting in a tragic incident. The victims of the accident include a four-month-old baby girl, Mahesh’s wife Anu, and the auto-rickshaw driver, Sunil.

The accident occurred as Anu was being discharged from the hospital after giving birth. The couple and their newborn baby were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the accident took place. The impact of the collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was crushed beyond recognition, and the victims were trapped inside.

Immediate Response

The bus driver, who was responsible for the accident, immediately rushed to help the victims. He managed to rescue Mahesh and Anu but was unable to save the newborn baby and the auto-rickshaw driver. The police and the fire brigade were called to the scene, and the injured were rushed to the hospital.

The accident has left the entire city in shock and grief, and people have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Thiruvananthapuram is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. It highlights the need for drivers to be extra cautious while driving, especially during the night. The accident has claimed three lives, including a newborn baby, and left many others injured. It is a sad reminder that accidents can happen to anyone, at any time, and we must take steps to ensure our safety and the safety of others on the roads.

