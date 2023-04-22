Dead – Death – Obituary News : Troy Laub’s Mitchell, Ontario Obituary and Funeral Information

Troy Laub, a resident of Mitchell, Ontario, passed away recently. Details surrounding his death have not been made public. Funeral arrangements for Troy Laub are pending.

Obituary of Troy Laub: Remembering a Wonderful Man

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Troy Laub on April 21st, 2023 in Mitchell, Ontario. The news of his death has devastated his loved ones, friends, and the entire community.

Troy was an amazing individual with a kind heart, a magnetic personality, and a positive outlook on life. He touched many lives and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

Troy’s life was filled with joy, laughter, and kindness. He was a resilient and determined individual who faced every challenge with courage and strength. Troy’s community respected him for his communication skills, charismatic personality, and his ability to connect with people. He was a loyal friend who always stood by his loved ones in their time of need.

At the moment, the obituary and funeral details for Troy Laub have not been released by his family. We hope they will share the information soon.

A memorial service to honor Troy’s life and provide comfort to his friends and family has been arranged. The service will take place on April 29th, 2023, in Mitchell, Ontario. A slide show of memories will begin at 1:45 pm, with the memorial service starting at 2 pm and concluding at 2:35 pm. A reception will follow the service.

Troy Laub was a special person who brought warmth and love into the lives of everyone he met. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of many, but his legacy lives on through the memories he has left behind. We extend our deepest sympathies to Troy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Troy Laub.