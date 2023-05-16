Dead – Death – Obituary News : Troy’s Death & Daniel Sharman’s Exit from Fear TWD

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Controversial Death of Troy Otto in Fear the Walking Dead

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has been thrilling audiences with its post-apocalyptic setting and intricate characters for eight seasons. One character that captured viewers’ attention was Troy Otto, a former high-ranking member of the Broke Jaw Ranch community and a significant part of the Otto family. However, his time on the show was cut short, leaving fans wondering about his death and the departure of actor Daniel Sharman from the series.

How Did Troy Die?

Troy displayed psychopathic and sadistic traits throughout his time on the show. In the third season, the Clark family and several others inhabit the Broke Jaw Ranch, where conflicts arise among the residents. An enormous herd of walkers ends up at the ranch, and although the residents try to stop them, the walkers manage to get inside and kill several community members.

In the fifteenth episode of the third season, Troy reveals that he directed the herd of walkers to the Broke Jaw to cause the deaths of several individuals. Madison Clark, whose family members’ lives were threatened by the tragedy, takes his confession personally. Troy makes it clear that he doesn’t have any remorse concerning the deaths his action caused, angering Madison. In a fit of rage, she bludgeons Troy twice in the head using a hammer and kills him.

Why Did Daniel Sharman Leave Fear the Walking Dead?

Daniel Sharman left Fear the Walking Dead following the conclusion of Troy Otto’s story arc. The show’s co-creator and the third season showrunner, Dave Erickson, originally intended Troy’s character arc to span multiple seasons. However, as the narrative of the season developed, Erickson had to kill off Daniel’s character to do justice to the story.

“From a story perspective, it [killing Troy off] made sense and it actually worked with the narrative. And the truth of the matter is he deserved it. I mean, if anybody on our show deserved to go it was Troy — just based on the place where we met him, based on the things we’ve seen him do, and frankly, the things that Madison’s abided by,” the co-creator said in an interview with EW.

When Troy’s death became inevitable, Daniel had to depart from the show. He went on to join the cast of the Italian series Medici, where he played Lorenzo the Magnificent. He also appears in Netflix’s fantasy series Cursed, where he plays Weeping Monk/Lancelot.

Conclusion

Troy Otto’s death in Fear the Walking Dead was a controversial moment in the series. While some fans were sad to see him go, others believed that his character deserved it for his actions. Regardless, Daniel Sharman’s departure from the show left a void in the series that fans have felt in subsequent seasons.

