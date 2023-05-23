Dead – Death – Obituary News : Truck and ST Accident in Buldhana: 5 Dead, 13 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway: Five Dead and Thirteen Injured

A terrible accident has occurred on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana, Maharashtra. An ST bus and a truck collided, causing the deaths of five people and injuring thirteen others. The crash involved a speeding truck and an ST bus, resulting in a horrific accident that has left many fearful. Those injured have been taken to the local hospital in Sindkhed Raja for treatment, while the police and locals are working to secure the accident site.

Another accident occurred in Shegaon town in the district of Buldhana, where devotees traveling to see Lord Vithoba in Pandharpur were involved in a severe accident. A cruiser vehicle carrying devotees to see Lord Vithoba collided with a pillar at the entrance to the Shegaon town gate around 6:00 AM. The driver fell asleep, causing the cruiser to crash. Three people were killed in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries. The local authorities transported the injured to the Sai Bai Motte District Hospital in Akola for further treatment.

The seriously injured devotees have been transferred to Akola Hospital for advanced treatment. The initial report indicates that the accident occurred because the driver of the vehicle fell asleep while driving.

This tragic accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway and in Shegaon town highlights the importance of road safety. The Indian government has been working to improve road infrastructure and safety regulations, but accidents continue to occur due to the negligence of drivers, lack of enforcement, and poor road conditions.

It is essential to ensure that drivers follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents on the road. The authorities should take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and regulations, and drivers should be required to undergo mandatory training to improve their driving skills and knowledge of traffic laws.

Moreover, the government should work to improve road infrastructure by constructing better roads, bridges, and tunnels, installing traffic signals, and employing more traffic police officers to enforce traffic rules and regulations. Additionally, the government should work to educate the public on road safety through awareness campaigns and seminars.

In conclusion, the tragic accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway and in Shegaon town highlights the need for better road safety measures in India. It is essential to ensure that drivers follow traffic rules and regulations, and the government should work to improve road infrastructure and educate the public on road safety. Let us all work together to prevent such accidents from happening in the future and create safer roads for everyone.

News Source : Maharashtra News

Source Link :Buldhana Sindkhedaraja ST And Truck Accident 5 Death 13 Injured; मुंबई-नागपूर महामार्गावर ट्रक आणि एसटीचा भीषण अपघात; ५ जण ठार/