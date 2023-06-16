Dead – Death – Obituary News : Truck-bus Crash Kills 15 Seniors in Canada, 10 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At least 15 people died and 10 others were injured in a tragic road accident in Manitoba province, Canada. The accident occurred when a semi-trailer truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens. The incident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Carberry, and the bus was leaving the western Manitoba city of Dauphin.

According to a security official, the bus had 25 passengers, most of whom were senior citizens. The official also revealed that 10 people were taken to the hospital, and the death toll could increase further. The accident has left the whole of Manitoba and Canada in a state of sorrow and tragedy.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the bus carrying senior citizens was traveling south on Highway 5 and was crossing the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway when it was struck by the truck. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident. He stated that the news was very sad and that the country was standing with the families during this difficult time.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for improved road safety measures in Canada. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of deaths in the country, and the authorities must take immediate action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

The government of Canada must invest in improving the infrastructure of the roads and highways to ensure the safety of its citizens. The authorities must also introduce stricter laws and regulations to ensure that drivers abide by the traffic rules and regulations.

Moreover, the government must take steps to educate people on road safety and promote safe driving practices. It is essential to create awareness among the citizens about the risks of reckless driving and the importance of following traffic rules and regulations.

In addition to this, the authorities must conduct regular safety audits of the roads and highways to identify potential hazards and take measures to address them promptly. The government must also provide adequate resources to emergency services to ensure that they can respond quickly and efficiently in case of any accidents.

In conclusion, the tragic road accident in Manitoba province is a sad reminder of the need for improved road safety measures in Canada. The government must take immediate action to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future and ensure the safety of its citizens. The incident has left the country in a state of sorrow and tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident.

Canada road safety Traffic collision in Canada Fatal accidents in Canada Bus accidents in Canada Highway accidents in Canada

News Source : Globe news insider

Source Link :Canada Accident | Canada: Truck-bus collision, painful ‘death’ of 15 senior citizens, 10 injured/