Dead – Death – Obituary News : Truck collision results in tragic death of two brothers in Varanasi

Tragic Road Accident in Mohansarai Chauki of Rohaniya Thana, Varanasi

A tragic road accident occurred on the highway under the Mohansarai Chauki area of Rohaniya Thana in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Two brothers lost their lives in the accident after their vehicle collided with a truck.

The Incident

The incident took place on the highway under the jurisdiction of the Mohansarai Chauki area of Rohaniya Thana in Varanasi. Two brothers were traveling on a bike when a truck hit them, leading to their death on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

The Victims

The two brothers, identified as Rajesh and Ramesh, were residents of the nearby village. They were on their way to Varanasi when the tragedy struck. Both brothers were in their early thirties and were the sole breadwinners of their family.

Reaction of Locals

The locals were shocked by the unfortunate incident and expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. They criticized the authorities for their inability to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety on the roads. They also demanded strict action against the truck driver responsible for the accident.

Response of Authorities

The police reached the scene of the accident and initiated an investigation into the matter. They registered a case against the truck driver and launched a search operation to apprehend him. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, and their families were informed of the tragic incident.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Mohansarai Chauki of Rohaniya Thana in Varanasi has once again highlighted the need for better enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures on the roads. The loss of two young lives is a reminder that road accidents can happen to anyone, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of the citizens. The need of the hour is to take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and endanger the lives of others on the road.

News Source : Deep Pandey

Source Link :वाराणसी में सड़क हादसा, ट्रक की टक्कर से दो सगे भाइयों की दर्दनाक मौत/