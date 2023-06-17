Dead – Death – Obituary News : Truck driver Ilkhom Shodiev shot and killed in Lathrop

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ilkhom Shodiev Death: Tajik-born Amazon Truck Driver, Ilkhom Shodiev Died After a Shooting in Lathrop

Ilkhom Shodiev Death: An Amazon truck driver in Lathrop was shot before he struck a building and died. On Friday morning, Amazon issued a statement announcing the driver’s passing.

The Incident

According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon when a large truck swerved off the road, struck two cars, and then struck a building. When police arrived at the scene, they found the driver had been shot. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Victim

The victim, Ilkhom Shodiev, 37, was a Tajik-born Amazon truck driver from North Carolina. The medical examiner positively identified him. At the time of the crash, he was not carrying any Amazon packages.

Investigation

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. According to CHP officials, anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the investigation unit of the CHP at (916) 731-6580 or CHP-Stockton at (209) 938-4800.

No Unfavorable Information

No unfavorable information has yet come to light about the victim. It is unclear why he was shot or if the shooting was related to his work as an Amazon truck driver. However, investigations are ongoing, and more information is expected to be released soon.

Tributes to Ilkhom Shodiev

Following the news of his passing, tributes have been pouring in from friends, family members, and colleagues. Many people have expressed their shock and sadness at the tragic incident. Amazon also released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

Conclusion

The death of Ilkhom Shodiev is a tragic loss, and the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing, and we hope that more information will be released soon. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

