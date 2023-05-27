Dead – Death – Obituary News : TTUHSC School of Medicine Dean Dies on Friday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine, Passes Away

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine is mourning the loss of its Dean, Dr. Steven Berk. The 74-year-old passed away on Friday evening, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, commitment, and excellence in the medical field.

A Distinguished Career

Dr. Berk joined the School of Medicine faculty in 1999 and served as the Regional Dean for the Amarillo campus until 2006 when he became the Dean of the School of Medicine. Throughout his career, Dr. Berk earned numerous accolades, including the Teacher of the Year Award ten times and the Distinguished Faculty Award at East Tennessee State University. In 2012, he was elected a Distinguished Alumni by Boston University School of Medicine.

Dr. Berk was also an accomplished author, with his memoir, “Anatomy of a Kidnapping,” receiving the 2011 Forward Reviews Book of the Year Award (silver).

A Visionary Leader

As Dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Berk demonstrated a commitment to education, research, clinical care, and service to the community. He was a forward-thinking leader, building strong relationships with hospital partners and creating innovative programs, such as the Family Medicine Accelerated Track program, the first of its kind in the country, to address the shortage of primary care physicians.

Under Dr. Berk’s leadership, the School of Medicine experienced continued growth, including the creation of the Covenant Branch Campus for third- and fourth-year clerkship training, the Women’s Health Research Institute of Amarillo, and the Lubbock medical student-led free clinic.

A Tremendous Loss

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center community is heartbroken by Dr. Berk’s passing. In a statement, TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said that Dr. Berk’s distinguished career was marked by his commitment to students, advocacy for diversity in medicine, and drive to support rural health care needs. Dr. Berk’s contributions and character made the university a better place, and he will be deeply missed.

Dr. Steven Berk leaves behind a legacy of excellence and innovation in the medical field. His vision and leadership will continue to inspire and guide the School of Medicine and the broader medical community for years to come.

News Source : Georgina Johnston

Source Link :TTUHSC Dean of School of Medicine passed away Friday evening/