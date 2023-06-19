Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tupac’s Death: Who Shot Him and His Last Words?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Shot Tupac Shakur? The Rapper’s Death Explained

Tupac Shakur, popularly known by his stage name 2Pac alias Makaveli, is considered to be one of the greatest artists and actors of his era, selling millions of albums long after his death in Las Vegas. He is one of the top-selling rappers of all time and has sold 75 million albums to date. Before his untimely death, Tupac began acting in several popular films like Poetic Justice, Juice, and Above the Rim.

Tupac was an American rapper who embodied ’90s gangsta rap and became an icon after his death. He is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. Tupac’s work throughout his life focused on addressing the contemporary social issues which plagued the communities he lived in from his early days in New York to Baltimore and eventually, Los Angeles. As the son of Black Panther activists, he became widely regarded as a symbol of activism against inequality in his own right.

Tupac’s Death

The legendary New York rapper had been shot four times in the hand, pelvis, and chest after watching a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. The hospital was able to keep him breathing using a life-support machine, but his mother eventually told his carers to turn it off.

Tupac was murdered in a drive-by shooting on September 13, 1996. He was gunned down at a Las Vegas intersection by a shooter in a white Cadillac with four passengers. The rapper was shot four times, in the chest, arm, and thigh, and died of his injuries six days later in a hospital after slipping into a coma. The renowned musician was only 25 years old when he died.

Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

It was alleged that Orlando Anderson shot the rapper. Compton gangster Keffe D Davis has since boasted about his alleged role in the murder, detailing how he and his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson shot Tupac before fleeing the scene. Davis wrote that he got a gun to murder Tupac as revenge for Pac beating up Anderson after a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in September 1996.

Cops believed “gangbanger” Anderson was responsible but police paperwork revealed they are actively looking for “suspects”. Anderson always denied the killing and was never charged before his death in a Compton shoot-out two years later.

Tupac’s Last Words Before He Died

Tupac’s last words to his friend Suge Knight were “you the one they shot in the head – you shot in the head” because he thought the Death Row Records boss had been injured. One of the last people to speak to the rapper before he entered a coma was his fiancée Kidada Jones, according to Vanity Fair. The couple’s romance had become a big part of the rapper’s life in his final months.

“Tupac was the love of my life,” Kidada wrote in her father’s autobiography. “He and I lived together for four months and then he was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. “It was the most horrible thing that ever happened to me.”

Kidada and Tupac’s relationship had started in an unusual way. Tupac had actually criticised Kidada’s father in a 1993 interview for Source Magazine, claiming he had messed his kids up by only having sex with white women, according to the Washington Post. The whole family was understandably annoyed, but when Tupac and Kidada met in a club, Tupac apologises and the pair started dating.

In conclusion, Tupac Shakur was a legendary rapper who was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996. While there are conspiracy theories that he may still be alive, the official report states that he was murdered in a drive-by shooting. The alleged shooter, Orlando Anderson, was never charged and died two years later in a Compton shoot-out. Tupac’s last words before he entered a coma were to his fiancée, Kidada Jones, who described his death as the most horrible thing that ever happened to her.

Tupac Shakur murder Assassination of Tupac Shakur Tupac Shakur shooting Tupac Shakur last words Tupac Shakur death investigation

News Source : Thedistin

Source Link :How Did Tupac Shakur Die and Who Shot Him? 2pac’s Last Words And Everything About His Death — Thedistin/