Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tupac’s Father and Bodyguard Reveal Cause of Death

2Pac’s Father Billy Garland and Bodyguard Reveal Different Views on Rapper’s Death

2Pac, also known as Tupac Shakur, was a legendary figure in the world of hip-hop music, known for his powerful lyrics and stage presence. His death on September 13, 1996, at the age of 25, shook the music industry and his fans across the world. However, his death remains shrouded in mystery, with different theories and speculations surrounding the circumstances that led to his untimely demise.

Billy Garland Points Fingers at the Government

Billy Garland, 2Pac’s father, recently spoke out about his son’s death in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. Garland claimed that his son’s death was a “set up” by the U.S government. He believes that the government was involved in tailing Tupac on the night of his assassination, and that they played a key role in orchestrating the events that led to his death.

Garland also spoke about Tupac’s fight with Orlando Anderson on the night of his death. He acknowledged that his son shouldn’t have gotten involved in the altercation, but he believes that there’s more to the story than what has been reported. While Anderson’s uncle, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, has confessed to being present when his nephew allegedly fired the fatal shots at Tupac, Garland believes that the government had a hand in the incident.

Garland’s claims are controversial and have been met with skepticism by some. However, he stands by his belief that the government played a role in his son’s death.

Bodyguard Mob James Claims Tupac Was Shot by a South Side Crip

Mob James, a former bodyguard for 2Pac and Suge Knight, has a different theory about Tupac’s death. According to James, Tupac was shot by a member of the South Side Crips gang, following a fight that the rapper had with a Crip at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on the night of his death.

James claims that Tupac’s decision to get involved in the altercation was a fatal mistake. He believes that if Tupac had stayed out of the fight, he would still be alive today. James also pointed out that Tupac’s association with the Pirus gang led to him becoming more aggressive and confrontational, which may have contributed to the events that led to his death.

While James’ claims are also controversial, they offer a different perspective on Tupac’s death. He believes that the rapper’s involvement in the fight was a key factor in his demise, rather than any government conspiracy.

The Legacy of Tupac Shakur

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his death, Tupac Shakur remains an iconic figure in the world of music and popular culture. His legacy as a rapper, poet, actor, and activist continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans. In 2017, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and his music continues to be celebrated and analyzed by scholars and fans alike.

While the debate over what led to Tupac’s death may never be fully resolved, his impact on the world of music and beyond is undeniable. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest artists of all time, whose powerful voice and message continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

