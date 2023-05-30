Dead – Death – Obituary News : Turkish Migrant Boat Sinks Near Greek Island Mykonos, 9 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Migrant Boat Sinks off Greek Island of Mykonos, Death Toll Rises to Nine



Last week, a tragic incident occurred off the coast of the Greek resort island of Mykonos, where a migrant boat sank, leading to the death of nine people. On Tuesday, authorities revealed that the death toll had tripled after six more bodies were found in the sea and on a nearby island. Additionally, several others are still missing.



According to a statement by the coast guard, divers discovered the bodies of four women and a man at a depth of 100 feet inside the sunken speedboat that had departed from Turkey. Meanwhile, the body of an 18-year-old woman from the boat was found on a rocky stretch of coast on Antiparos, another island in the Cyclades group in the central Aegean Sea. The nationalities of the victims have not been released.



The two men who survived the shipwreck swam to the shore on Mykonos and informed rescuers that up to 17 people had been on the boat, leaving six still missing. They also revealed that none of the passengers had been wearing life jackets. The plastic speedboat capsized and sank northeast of Mykonos on Friday, triggering an extensive rescue operation by air and sea. The bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered several hours later.



The incident is a tragic reminder of the dangers that migrants face when attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe. Many of these individuals come from conflict zones or areas of extreme poverty, and are forced to take dangerous routes in order to flee their circumstances. The smugglers who operate these boats are often unscrupulous and have little regard for the safety of their passengers, leading to frequent accidents and loss of life.



Smugglers based in Turkey have frequently chosen open sea routes in recent years to try to avoid the heavily patrolled waters of the eastern Aegean, where several large Greek islands lie close to the Turkish coast. They head either for Italy or for the Cyclades, which are also a popular destination for tourists. The Greek government has been grappling with a surge in migrant arrivals in recent years, with many of these individuals attempting to cross over from Turkey. The situation has led to growing tensions between Greece and Turkey, with the former accusing the latter of failing to adequately police its borders.



The tragic incident off the coast of Mykonos highlights the urgent need for a coordinated response from the international community to address the root causes of forced migration. This includes addressing the conflicts, poverty, and political instability that force people to flee their homes, as well as tackling the criminal networks that profit from their desperation. It also requires a commitment to uphold the rights of refugees and migrants, and to provide them with safe and legal pathways to seek asylum and protection.



As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected and supported. This includes refugees and migrants, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its economic fallout. The tragic incident off the coast of Mykonos serves as a somber reminder of the urgent need for action to address this ongoing crisis.

