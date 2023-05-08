Dead – Death – Obituary News : Turkish Minister Dervis, Former UNDP Chief, Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Turkish Economist and Politician Kemal Dervis Passes Away at 74

Turkish economist, politician, and former head of the United Nations Development Program, Kemal Dervis, passed away on Monday at the age of 74. His death was reported by Turkish news outlets, including state-run Anadolu Agency, BBC Turkish, and t24. Dervis had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in Washington D.C.

The Economic Crisis of 2001

In the early 2000s, Turkey faced the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Inflation was soaring and the stock market had crashed. In response, Dervis left his job at the World Bank, where he had worked for over two decades, and joined the government at the invitation of then-Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit. Dervis was appointed as the Minister of Economic Affairs and was largely responsible for the successful three-year economic recovery plan launched that year. The plan included major structural changes and bank reforms.

Loans from the International Monetary Fund

Dervis also negotiated loans from the International Monetary Fund, which were highly unpopular as deep spending cuts were required. However, these loans ultimately led to rapid economic growth resuming in 2002 and a significant reduction of inflation by 2003. Dervis resigned his ministerial position in August 2002 and was elected as an MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party later that year.

UN Development Program

In 2005, Dervis was unanimously confirmed by the United Nations General Assembly as the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, the third-highest post in the U.N. following the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General. He did not seek a second term in 2009 when his four-year term expired.

Condolences and Remembrance

The news of Dervis’ passing was met with sadness and condolences from politicians and academics alike. “I learned of Kemal Dervis’ passing with great sadness,” tweeted academic and Sabancı University finance chair Ozgur Demirtas. “He is a very important economist and minister. He was the architect behind the recovery from the 2001 crisis. If the reforms Kemal Dervis had wanted not been implemented, Turkey would have been stuck in the 2001 crisis. Condolences.”

Former minister and current opposition politician Ali Babacan also tweeted his condolences, stating, “I am very saddened by the loss of our esteemed minister Kemal Dervis, whose work I valued deeply and who represented our country successfully on the world stage.”

Education and Publications

Dervis was born on January 10, 1949, and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics in 1968 and 1970, respectively. He earned his PhD from Princeton University in 1973. Dervis authored and co-authored several books on economics, including “Inequality in America: Facts, Trends, and International Perspectives” in 2012 and “Recovery from the Crisis and Contemporary Social Democracy” in 2006.

Conclusion

Kemal Dervis was a prominent figure in Turkish politics and economics, who played a vital role in shaping the country’s economic recovery from the 2001 crisis. His contributions to the United Nations Development Program and his work as an economist and author will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister Dervis dies at 74 – Winnipeg Free Press/