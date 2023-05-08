Dead – Death – Obituary News : Turkish Minister Dervis Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Turkish Economist and Politician Kemal Dervis Dies at 74

Kemal Dervis, a prominent Turkish economist, politician, and former head of the United Nations Development Program, passed away on Monday at the age of 74. He had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in Washington D.C., according to Turkish news outlets.

Dervis played a crucial role in Turkey’s economic recovery in the early 2000s. In 2001, he left his job at the World Bank and joined the government as the Minister of Economic Affairs under then-Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit. At the time, Turkey was facing its worst economic crisis in modern history, with skyrocketing inflation and a crashed stock market.

The Economic Recovery Plan

As Minister of Economic Affairs, Dervis was instrumental in implementing a three-year economic recovery plan that included major structural changes and bank reforms. He also negotiated loans from the International Monetary Fund, which were highly unpopular due to the required spending cuts. However, these measures led to a rapid resumption of economic growth in 2002 and a significant reduction of inflation by 2003.

After resigning from his ministerial position in August 2002, Dervis was elected as an MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the general elections later that year.

United Nations Development Program

In 2005, Dervis was appointed as the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, the third-highest post in the U.N. after the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General. He served in this role for four years and was unanimously confirmed by the United Nations General Assembly. He did not seek a second term when his tenure expired in 2009.

Legacy

Dervis was widely respected for his contributions to economics and politics in Turkey and internationally. His passing was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from colleagues and admirers.

Ozgur Demirtas, academic and Sabancı University finance chair, tweeted, “I learned of Kemal Dervis’ passing with great sadness. He is a very important economist and minister. He was the architect behind the recovery from the 2001 crisis. If the reforms Kemal Dervis had wanted not been implemented, Turkey would have been stuck in the 2001 crisis. Condolences.”

Former minister and current opposition politician Ali Babacan also shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, “I am very saddened by the loss of our esteemed minister Kemal Dervis, whose work I valued deeply and who represented our country successfully on the world stage.”

Personal Life and Education

Kemal Dervis was born on January 10, 1949. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Economics in 1968 and 1970, respectively, and his PhD from Princeton University in 1973. He was the author and co-author of several books on economics, including “Inequality in America: Facts, Trends and International Perspectives” in 2012 and “Recovery from the Crisis and Contemporary Social Democracy” in 2006.

The legacy of Kemal Dervis will continue to be felt in Turkey and the global community, as his contributions to economics and politics have had a lasting impact. He will be remembered as a brilliant economist, dedicated public servant, and a leader who helped steer Turkey through one of its most challenging economic crises.

News Source : StamfordAdvocate

Source Link :Former UNDP chief and Turkish minister Dervis dies at 74/