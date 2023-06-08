Dead – Death – Obituary News : Turley Man’s Cause of Death Found in Medical Examiner’s Report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Found Dead in Turley Was Shot to Death

A medical examiner’s report has revealed that a man who was found dead in Turley nearly two years ago had been shot to death. Jack Grimes, 76, was reported missing in October 2021, along with his friend Dwayne Selby and Dwayne’s mother, Glenda Parton. Grimes’ body was discovered a few weeks later, and the M.E.’s office determined that he had been shot in the head and neck and his body had been dismembered.

Search for Selby and Parton Continues

Since the disappearance of Selby and Parton, several searches have been conducted, but they have never been found. It remains unclear what happened to them, but authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office at 918-596-8836.

The Importance of Reporting Suspicious Activity

This case highlights the importance of reporting suspicious activity or behavior. If you notice anything unusual or concerning, it’s crucial to report it to law enforcement immediately. In many cases, timely reporting can help prevent tragic events from occurring.

It’s also essential to pay attention to the people around you. If you have elderly neighbors or family members, check in on them regularly and make sure they’re safe. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, don’t hesitate to contact the authorities.

Grieving Family Members and Friends

The loss of a loved one is never easy, and it’s especially difficult when the circumstances are tragic and unexpected. Family members and friends of Grimes, Selby, and Parton are undoubtedly grieving and struggling to come to terms with what happened. It’s essential to offer support and compassion during this difficult time.

If you know someone who is grieving, reach out to them and offer your condolences. Let them know that you’re there for them and that they’re not alone. You can also offer practical support, such as helping with household chores or running errands.

Conclusion

The death of Jack Grimes and the disappearance of Dwayne Selby and Glenda Parton is a tragedy that has left their loved ones searching for answers. While the investigation is ongoing, it’s important to remember the importance of reporting suspicious activity and looking out for the safety of those around us.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Grimes, Selby, and Parton during this difficult time.

News Source : News On 6

Source Link :Medical Examiner’s Report Reveals Previously Missing Turley Man’s Cause Of Death/