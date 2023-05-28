Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV actor Ed Ames passes away at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers and later a successful actor in the popular Daniel Boone series, has died at the age of 95 from Alzheimer’s disease. He was the last survivor of the four singing brothers.

Born on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts, Ames was the youngest of 11 children. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and their mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and appreciate the music they heard every Saturday on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts. The four youngest boys began singing at local events as the Urick Brothers, and Ed was still in high school when they moved to nightclubs, but as a husky six-footer with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21.

In New York, comedy writer Abe Burrows advised a name change because Urick was hard to remember. Ames was the brothers’ choice. The group was popular throughout the 1950s with popular hits including “Sentimental Me” and “You, You, You.” In the 1960s, Ames shifted careers and began pursuing acting. His first starring role was an off-Broadway production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.”

However, on television, Ames was likely best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone” that starred Fess Parker as the famous frontiersman. Due to his role in “Daniel Boone,” Ames became skilled at throwing a tomahawk, which led to one of his most memorable moments of his career during a hilarious appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” on April 27, 1965.

While on the show, Carson asked Ames to demonstrate his skills by throwing a tomahawk at a target of a cowboy outlined on a wooden panel. Ames’ throw landed directly in the groin of the wooden cowboy, causing the studio audience to burst into laughter.

Ames had guest roles in TV series such as “Murder, She Wrote” and “In the Heat of the Night,” and he toured frequently in musicals, performing popular songs such as “Try to Remember” and the song that became his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over.”

After the four brothers split up, the other brothers also continued performing and recording, but gained less notice than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997, and Joe in December 2007. Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children: Sonja, Ronald, and Linda. The couple divorced in 1978, and in 1998 he married Jeanne Arnold.

Ames had a wonderful life, his wife Jeanne said. He was a multi-talented performer who excelled in both singing and acting. He will be remembered for his unique voice, his tomahawk throwing skills, and his contributions to the entertainment industry. Rest in peace, Ed Ames.

News Source : Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

Source Link :Ed Ames, star of TV series ‘Daniel Boone,’ dies at 95/