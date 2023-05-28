Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV actor Ed Ames passes away at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group, the Ames Brothers, has passed away at the age of 95. He later became a successful actor in the popular Daniel Boone series. Ames died on May 21 from Alzheimer’s disease, leaving behind a legacy of music and acting.

Born on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts, Ames was the youngest of 11 children, four of whom died in childhood. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants who taught their children to read Shakespeare and appreciate the music they heard on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts every Saturday.

Ames and his three younger brothers began singing at local events under the name the Urick Brothers. Ed was still in high school when they moved to nightclubs, but as a husky six-footer with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21. In New York, comedy writer Abe Burrows advised a name change because Urick was hard to remember. Ames was the brothers’ choice. The group became popular throughout the 1950s, with hits such as “Sentimental Me” and “You, You, You.”

In the 1960s, Ames shifted careers and began pursuing acting. His first starring role was an off-Broadway production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. However, on television, Ames was likely best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series Daniel Boone that starred Fess Parker as the famous frontiersman.

Due to his role in Daniel Boone, Ames became skilled at throwing a tomahawk, which led the actor to one of his most memorable moments of his career during a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on April 27, 1965. While on the show, Carson asked Ames to demonstrate his skills by throwing a tomahawk at a target of a cowboy outlined on a wooden panel. Ames’ throw landed directly in the groin of the wooden cowboy, which caused the studio audience to burst into laughter.

Ames had guest roles in TV series such as Murder, She Wrote and In the Heat of the Night, and toured frequently in musicals, performing such popular songs as “Try to Remember” and the song that became his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over.”

After the four brothers split up, the other brothers also continued performing and recording, but gained less notice than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997, and Joe in December 2007.

Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children: Sonja, Ronald, and Linda. The couple divorced in 1978, and in 1998 he married Jeanne Arnold.

Ames’ wife Jeanne said, “He had a wonderful life.” With his talents as a singer and actor, Ed Ames has left a lasting impact on the world of entertainment. He will be remembered for his contributions to music and television, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Ed Ames actor Daniel Boone TV series Ed Ames singing Ed Ames biography Ed Ames career

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Ed Ames, star of TV series ‘Daniel Boone,’ dies at 95/