Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV actor Shabbir Rana dies in Karachi

Veteran Television Actor Shabbir Rana Passes Away in Karachi

The entertainment industry has lost another gem as veteran television actor Shabbir Rana passed away in Karachi on Monday. He was 71 years old.

Early Life and Career

Rana was born in Lahore in 1950 and started his career in the entertainment industry in the 1970s. He was a part of several popular TV dramas and movies, including “Dhoop Kinare,” “Janjaalpura,” “Gharnata,” and “Shehzori.”

He was also a prominent stage actor and was associated with the famous theater group, “Alhamra Arts Council.”

Tributes Pour In

Following his death, condolences poured in from all over the industry. Fellow actors, directors, and producers took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Rana’s contributions to the industry.

Actor Faysal Qureshi tweeted, “Shabbir Rana Sahab, you were a great actor, a great human being, and a great friend. Your contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. Rest in peace.”

Director Syed Atif Hussain posted on Facebook, “Shabbir Rana was not just an actor; he was a mentor to several young actors and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed.”

Legacy

Rana’s legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to live on through his work. He was a versatile actor who could effortlessly portray a variety of roles, from serious and dramatic to comedic and lighthearted.

His performances were always praised for their authenticity and depth, and his presence on screen will be sorely missed.

Final Thoughts

It is always difficult to say goodbye to an icon of the industry, and the loss of Shabbir Rana is no exception. His contributions to the entertainment industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and performers.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Rana’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Sajid Salamat

Source Link :Veteran television actor Shabbir Rana passes away in Karachi/