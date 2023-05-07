Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV Critic Newton N. Minow, Known for “Vast Wasteland” Speech, Dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minow, Who Coined the Term “Vast Wasteland,” Dies at 97

Introduction

Newton N. Minow, a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), passed away at the age of 97 on March 8, 2023. He was a prominent critic of the television industry, famously referring to it as a “vast wasteland” in a speech he delivered in 1961. Minow’s legacy as a champion of public service in broadcasting and a defender of the public interest in communications policy lives on.

Early Life and Career

Newton N. Minow was born on January 17, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He earned his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and his law degree from Yale University. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, Minow began his career as a lawyer, working for the firm of Stevenson, Rifkind & Wirtz in Chicago. He later became a partner in the firm.

Chairmanship of the FCC

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed Minow as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. During his tenure, Minow was a vocal critic of the television industry’s programming. In a speech he delivered to the National Association of Broadcasters on May 9, 1961, Minow famously referred to television as a “vast wasteland.” He urged broadcasters to use their licenses to serve the public interest, and he called for more educational and public affairs programming.

Legacy

Minow’s “vast wasteland” speech was a wake-up call for the television industry. It helped to spark a movement to improve the quality of programming on television and to increase the amount of educational and public affairs programming. Minow’s legacy as a champion of public service in broadcasting and a defender of the public interest in communications policy lives on.

Conclusion

Newton N. Minow was a visionary leader who understood the potential of television to serve the public interest. His famous “vast wasteland” speech was a call to action for the television industry to do better. Minow’s legacy lives on in the many improvements that have been made to television programming over the years, and in the continued efforts to ensure that the public interest is served in communications policy. He will be greatly missed.

