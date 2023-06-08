Dead – Death – Obituary News : “TV Evangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson: A Pioneer in Christian Broadcasting

Pat Robertson, born on March 22, 1930, was an American media mogul, televangelist, and former Southern Baptist minister who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and hosted the flagship “700 Club” show for half a century. Robertson was also a successful businessman, author, and political commentator, and he played a major role in shaping the conservative Christian movement in the United States.

Early Life and Education

Robertson was born in Lexington, Virginia, to a prominent political family. His father, Absalom Willis Robertson, was a U.S. Senator from Virginia, and his mother, Gladys Churchill Robertson, was a homemaker and philanthropist. Robertson attended the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and then enrolled at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Ministry and Broadcasting Career

After college, Robertson attended Yale Law School but dropped out after one year to pursue a career in ministry. He enrolled at the New York Theological Seminary and received a Master of Divinity degree in 1959. Robertson then became a Southern Baptist minister and served as the pastor of several churches in Virginia.

In 1960, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, which grew into one of the largest Christian media organizations in the world. The network produced a wide range of programs, including news, talk shows, music, and children’s shows, but the flagship program was “The 700 Club,” which aired daily and featured interviews, news, and commentary from a Christian perspective. The show became hugely popular and was syndicated to hundreds of television stations across the United States and around the world. Robertson also hosted a daily radio program, “The 700 Club Interactive,” which aired on CBN Radio.

Business Ventures and Political Activism

Robertson was also a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He founded several companies, including the International Family Entertainment Inc. (IFE), which produced children’s programming and was later sold to The Walt Disney Company. Robertson also founded Operation Blessing International, a humanitarian organization that provides disaster relief and other services to people in need around the world.

Robertson was also an influential political commentator and activist. He ran for president of the United States as a Republican in 1988 but was not successful. However, he remained active in politics and was a vocal supporter of conservative causes, including opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage, and secularism in government. Robertson also founded the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative legal advocacy group.

Legacy and Impact

Robertson’s legacy as a pioneer in Christian broadcasting and a leading figure in the conservative Christian movement in the United States is indisputable. He helped to shape the way millions of Americans think about religion, politics, and the media, and his influence will be felt for many years to come. Robertson was also a philanthropist and gave generously to a wide range of causes, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief. He will be remembered as a complex and controversial figure, but one whose impact on American society was profound.

Conclusion

Pat Robertson was a visionary leader who helped to create a global media empire that promoted the values of Christianity and conservative politics. He was also a successful businessman, author, and political commentator who played a major role in shaping the conservative Christian movement in the United States. Despite his many accomplishments, Robertson was a controversial figure who was often criticized for his views on social issues and his involvement in politics. Nevertheless, his legacy as a pioneer in Christian broadcasting and a philanthropist who gave generously to those in need will endure for many years to come.

