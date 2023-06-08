Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV Evangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson: The Crusader for Conservative Christian Values Who Changed Broadcasting and Politics

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who brought the religious right wing into the mainstream of US politics, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. Robertson was a veteran TV host, religious broadcaster, and one-time presidential candidate who played an instrumental role in rallying conservative support for Republican candidates. The Christian Broadcasting Network announced his death, describing his greatest treasure in life as knowing Jesus Christ and having the privilege of proclaiming Him and His power to others.

Robertson was a master at using the media to promote deeply conservative Christian values, including fiery sermons against gay rights, and he had a significant impact on politics and broadcasting. His most lasting impact was to bring a politicised religious ideology into the mainstream, creating a voter bloc instrumental in bringing Donald Trump to power in 2016 and continuing to exercise enormous influence over the Republican Party.

Robertson started his daily talk show, The 700 Club, in 1966, which is still on air today. With his avuncular presence, he was one of the most popular televangelists among Christians in the US, second only to his more moderate televangelist friend Billy Graham, who counseled presidents for decades. Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network reached communities across rural America, and the network grew over the decades to have outposts across the world, spreading a fundamentalist, conservative reading of the Bible.

Robertson founded the Christian Coalition, which helped mobilise US evangelicals in the political arena, corralling them into a major voting bloc that retains an outsized grip on the Republican Party. The organisation, from which Robertson resigned as president in 2001, has long been at the forefront of the US culture wars, pressuring Congress and the White House on moral and religious issues such as abortion and the separation of church and state.

Robertson ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary in 1988, but he went on to play an important role in garnering conservative support for Republican candidates. The Christian evangelical movement became a key base of support for Trump, helping to propel him to the presidency. Robertson himself interviewed Trump on his network after he won the White House.

While his group has credited Trump with advancing the movement to ban abortions, leading to the Supreme Court’s landmark overturning of abortion rights a year ago, they were also unhappy that Trump did not stand firm against gay rights. Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network spread a fundamentalist, conservative reading of the Bible, including refusing to give way as non-Christian religions and the gay community gained greater acceptance over the past two decades.

Robertson was born on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia. His father was a conservative Democratic member of the US House of Representatives and a senator for 34 years. Robertson studied at a military preparatory school and then Virginia’s Washington and Lee University. In 1948, he joined the US Marines, served in Korea, and then graduated from Yale Law School.

Robertson’s future media empire, CBN, had humble beginnings, launching in 1961 from a small television station in Tidewater, Virginia. However, over the decades, the network became a mainstream stop for political candidates courting Christian voters: guests included Republicans Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump and Democrat Jimmy Carter.

TD Jakes, a Dallas pastor, said in CBN’s statement that Robertson shattered the stained glass window, and people of faith were taken seriously beyond the church house and into the White House. Robertson’s legacy will continue to have a significant impact on US politics, broadcasting, and the conservative Christian movement.

