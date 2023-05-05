Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV Personality Sonia Pizarro Passes Away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonia Pizarro Obituary – Death: Operation Repo Star and Famous Television Personality, Sonia Pizarro Dies At 60

The entertainment industry has lost another icon with the passing of Sonia Pizarro, a famous television personality and star of the reality TV show “Operation Repo.” Sonia died in her sleep on Wednesday night at the age of 60. Her niece, Lyndah Pizarro, confirmed the news of her passing and paid tribute to her aunt.

Life and Career

Sonia Pizarro was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, having gained notoriety on the TruTV series “Operation Repo.” She started her acting career with a role in the movie Repo Chick in 2009, and then went on to appear in the spin-off Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge in 2016. Sonia also appeared in the 2018 film Followed.

Despite her success in the industry, Sonia’s health struggles were well-documented. She suffered a stroke in 2018, which led to her hospitalization. After the tragedy, Sonia had difficulty speaking, and in recent years, she experienced problems with her basic motor skills.

A Tribute to Sonia Pizarro

Ex-husband Froylan Tercero also paid tribute to his late wife, expressing his heartbreak at her passing and remembering her as a kind and loving person. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sonia,” he said. “She was an amazing person and a loving wife. Her passing is a great loss for all of us who knew her.”

The entertainment industry and fans alike are also mourning the loss of Sonia Pizarro. She was a talented actress and a beloved personality, and her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. “Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss,” a statement from the industry read. “Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.”

Conclusion

The entertainment industry has lost a talented and beloved personality with the passing of Sonia Pizarro. Her contribution to the industry will not be forgotten, and she will be remembered for her talent, kindness, and love. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time, and we hope that they find solace in the memories of her life and legacy.

If you would like to offer your condolences and prayers for the family and friends of Sonia Pizarro, please feel free to do so. Your messages of support will be greatly appreciated and will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

