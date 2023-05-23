Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV Star and Convicted Sex Offender Rolf Harris Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rolf Harris dead: TV personality and sex offender was 93

On Friday, November 19th, 2021, the news broke that Rolf Harris had passed away at the age of 93. Harris was a well-known TV personality and artist, but his reputation was tarnished after he was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault in 2014.

A look back at Harris’s career

Harris was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930. He began his career as an artist and later became a popular TV personality in the UK, hosting shows like “The Rolf Harris Show” and “Animal Hospital.” He was also known for his musical talents and had several hit songs throughout the years.

Despite his success, Harris’s personal life was not without controversy. In 2014, he was convicted of twelve counts of indecent assault against four girls, some of whom were as young as seven years old at the time of the abuse. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

The aftermath of the scandal

Harris’s conviction sent shockwaves throughout the UK and beyond. Many of his fans were shocked to learn of his crimes, and his reputation was forever tarnished. In addition to his prison sentence, he was stripped of his honours and awards, including his Officer of the Order of Australia and his Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Despite his conviction, some of his fans still supported him, believing that he was innocent and that the allegations against him were part of a conspiracy. However, his death has once again brought his crimes to the forefront of the public’s attention, and many are once again calling for justice for his victims.

The legacy of Rolf Harris

It’s difficult to separate Harris’s artistic and professional achievements from his crimes. While he was undoubtedly talented, his actions have left a stain on his legacy, and many people will likely always associate him with his crimes rather than his art.

It’s important to remember, however, that his victims are the ones who have truly suffered because of his actions. While Harris may have been a beloved TV personality and artist to many, his crimes have had a devastating impact on the lives of his victims.

Final thoughts

Rolf Harris’s death is a reminder that even those who seem to have it all can be capable of terrible things. While his legacy will likely always be marred by his crimes, it’s important to remember that his victims deserve justice and support.

It’s also a reminder that we must always be vigilant in the fight against sexual assault and abuse. We must believe survivors when they come forward and work to create a society where these crimes are not tolerated or excused.

Rest in peace, Rolf Harris. May your victims find the peace and justice they deserve.

News Source : Clark Collis

Source Link :Rolf Harris dead: TV personality and sex offender was 93/