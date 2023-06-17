Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV Star Patrick Guzman Passes Away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering 90s Matinee Icon Patrick Guzman: Where Did He Go?

Patrick Guzman was a household name in the 90s as a model, actor, and television personality. He was prominently featured in various shows and movies, including Koronang Itim, Sisa, and Una Ka Nang Akin. He was also a familiar face on the Kapamilya TV show Ready, Set, Go. However, as time passed, Patrick’s presence in the entertainment industry diminished, and he eventually faded away from the spotlight. So, what happened to Patrick Guzman?

After his successful stint in the entertainment industry, Patrick was scooped up by a popular watch brand to become their brand ambassador. It was a significant career move for the young actor, as this opened up more opportunities in the modeling industry. He continued to model for various brands but eventually decided to take a break from showbiz.

There were rumors that Patrick left the entertainment industry to focus on his studies. Some reports claimed that he pursued a degree in psychology and eventually became a licensed psychologist. However, there’s no definitive evidence to support these claims, and Patrick has remained tight-lipped about his personal life.

Despite his absence from the entertainment scene, Patrick’s fans still remember him fondly. Some even took to social media to express their admiration for him and to reminisce about his past projects. For many, Patrick was more than just a matinee idol. He was an icon who represented the golden era of Philippine cinema and television.

Recently, there have been rumors that Patrick is set to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. However, there’s no official confirmation from him or his representatives. Some fans are hopeful that he will return, while others believe that he’s already moved on from showbiz.

In conclusion, Patrick Guzman was one of the most popular actors of the 90s. He was a model, television personality, and movie star who captured the hearts of many Filipinos. Although he’s no longer in the spotlight, his legacy lives on, and his fans continue to remember him fondly. Whether or not he returns to showbiz, Patrick will always be an icon of Philippine entertainment.

