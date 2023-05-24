Dead – Death – Obituary News : TVB actress Esther Wan dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hong Kong Actress Esther Wan Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer

On May 24th, the entertainment industry mourned the loss of Hong Kong actress Esther Wan, who passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Esther, who had been with TVB for 23 years before departing in 2021, was known for her roles in various dramas such as “Big White Duel,” “Raising the Bar,” and “Criminal Investigation Files III.”

Esther was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and underwent a mastectomy surgery along with various treatments. She was able to go into remission and shared in a 2020 interview that she was in good health and no longer needed medication. However, her condition reportedly worsened soon after, and she rarely appeared in public after leaving TVB.

Esther’s last TVB drama was the 2021 series “Story of Zom-B,” in which she played a supporting role. Despite never playing a lead role, Esther was a beloved actress among viewers and colleagues alike. Her good friend Meg Lam, who often played badminton with Esther, shared that Esther was a strong person and a fighter against cancer.

The news of Esther’s passing has left many fans and colleagues heartbroken, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented actress. Netizens have also praised her for her dedication to her craft and her bravery in facing her illness.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide, and early detection and treatment are crucial in improving survival rates. It is important for women to undergo regular breast exams and mammograms, especially for those with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors.

Esther’s passing is a stark reminder of the importance of cancer awareness and the need for continued research and development in cancer treatment. Her legacy as a talented actress and strong fighter will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues. Rest in peace, Esther Wan.

News Source : Heidi Hsia

Source Link :Former TVB actress Esther Wan passed away/