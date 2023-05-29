Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV’s ‘Route 66’ Star George Maharis Dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Maharis, Star of TV’s ‘Route 66’, Passes Away at 94

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Maharis, the beloved star of the hit television show ‘Route 66’. The actor died on October 28th, 2021, at the age of 94.

A Legend in the Entertainment Industry

George Maharis was born on September 1st, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He began his career as a singer, performing in nightclubs and on television variety shows in the 1950s. He made his acting debut in the 1955 film ‘Blackboard Jungle’, and went on to appear in several other movies throughout the decade.

However, it was his role as Buz Murdock on the CBS drama series ‘Route 66′ that cemented his place in television history. The show, which aired from 1960 to 1964, followed two young men as they traveled across the country in a Corvette, encountering various people and situations along the way. Maharis’ performance as the street-smart, charismatic Buz earned him critical acclaim and made him a household name.

After ‘Route 66’, Maharis continued to work in television, appearing on shows such as ‘The Alfred Hitchcock Hour’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, and ‘Murder, She Wrote’. He also returned to his musical roots, releasing several albums throughout the 1960s and 70s.

A Life Well-Lived

Throughout his career, George Maharis was known not only for his talent, but also for his charm, wit, and generosity. He was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and colleagues alike.

Actor and director Ron Howard, who worked with Maharis on the 1977 film ‘Grand Theft Auto’, tweeted, “RIP George Maharis – a talented actor and a kind, gracious man. It was an honor to work with him.” Actress Sally Field, who appeared with Maharis on ‘The Flying Nun’ in 1968, wrote on Twitter, “George Maharis was one of the most charming and delightful actors I ever worked with. He made every day on ‘The Flying Nun’ a joy. Rest in peace, dear George.”

Despite his success, Maharis faced challenges in his personal life. In the early 1960s, he was arrested for engaging in homosexual activity, which at the time was a crime. The incident caused a scandal and led to his departure from ‘Route 66’ after the show’s third season. Maharis later spoke out about the experience, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and calling for an end to discrimination and persecution.

Throughout his life, George Maharis remained dedicated to his craft and to making the world a better place. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and by the countless fans who loved him.

Remembering a TV Icon

George Maharis was a true television icon, whose talent and charisma captivated audiences for decades. His contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his many memorable performances.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and all that he accomplished. George Maharis was a true star in every sense of the word, and we are grateful for the joy and inspiration he brought into our lives.

News Source : Georgia Public Broadcasting

Source Link :George Maharis, star of TV’s ‘Route 66’ in the 1960s, has died at 94/