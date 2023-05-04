Dead – Death – Obituary News : TV’s Sonia Pizarro passes at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Operation Repo Actress Sonia Pizarro Dies in Her Sleep at 60: Ex-Husband Froylan Tercero Leads Tributes

The entertainment industry was hit with the sad news of the passing of Sonia Pizarro, one of the stars of the popular TV show, Operation Repo. Sonia died in her sleep on Wednesday at the age of 60. Her niece and co-star, Lyndah Pizarro, confirmed the news to TMZ. Although Sonia had a stroke that left her hospitalized in 2018, her death was not brought on by its complications.

A Tribute from Ex-Husband Froylan Tercero

Following the announcement of Sonia’s passing, her ex-husband and co-star on Operation Repo, Froylan Tercero, paid a heartfelt tribute to her. Froylan, who also co-starred with Sonia in the 2009 comedy Repo Chick, hailed her as “a bad a** chick that kicked some serious a**.” He also spoke about his love for her, saying, “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach. Sonia, we love you, and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me. Thank you, and I love you.”

Operation Repo – A Family Business

Operation Repo was a family business for Sonia. Not only did some of her relatives star with her on the program, but her brother, Lou Pizarro, was also the creator. The show began as a Spanish program on Telemundo before landing at truTV in English. It followed car repossessions in the San Fernando Valley and featured a group of actors who played fictionalized versions of alleged true stories set in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

After Sonia began her run on the show in 2012, she also starred in a spin-off TV movie called Operation Sonia: Love Thy Sleeping Neighbor in 2016. She featured in Operation Repo: Lou’s Revenge later that same year, and then in 2018 played a homeless woman in a movie called Followed.

Survived by Her Children and Grandchildren

Sonia is survived by her children Ruby, Robert, and Froylan Jr. and her three grandchildren Bryant, Brie, and Danica. Her death comes nearly five years after another Operation Repo star, Carlos Lopez Jr., apparently committed suicide by gunshot at the age of just 35. His roommate discovered him on their apartment balcony, and when the emergency services arrived, they pronounced Carlos dead in situ.

Carlos, who featured in the Tom Cruise movie American Made, was also a veteran who served 37 months in combat with 82nd Airborne. His grief-stricken family posted a Facebook tribute that began, “Our hearts are heavy. Our handsome adventurous and loving son Carlos Jr. Left us for Heaven yesterday, and our hearts are so heavy.”

The passing of Sonia Pizarro is a sad loss to the entertainment industry, and her fans will miss her greatly. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

