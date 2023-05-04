Dead – Death – Obituary News : Twelfth grader commits suicide by jumping off roof

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

12th Grade Student Commits Suicide in Sector 46, Greenwood City

On Thursday morning, a 12th grade student jumped from the rooftop of his four-story building located in Sector 46, Greenwood City, and committed suicide. The incident came to light when a young man arrived to clean his car in the morning. The police did not find any suicide note at the scene. The police handed over the body to the family after the postmortem examination and are currently investigating the matter.

The Victim

The victim was a student of a private school in Sector 46 and lived with his family on the first floor of a four-story building in Greenwood City. He was studying in his room when he left around 3 am on Thursday morning and went to the rooftop. He then jumped off the roof and fell in his own house’s boundary. When the young man came to clean his car around 6 am, he found the victim unconscious and immediately informed his family. They rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation

The police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. They took the body into custody and conducted a postmortem examination. However, they did not find any suicide note. The police are investigating the matter to find out the reason behind the suicide.

According to Sector 50 Police Station In-charge Inspector Sandeep Kumar, the police are conducting a thorough investigation. They have not found any suicide note, and the reason behind the suicide is still unknown.

Conclusion

The incident of suicide by a 12th grade student has once again raised concerns over the mental health of students. The family and friends of the victim are in deep shock and are trying to come to terms with the tragedy. It is essential to raise awareness about mental health issues among students and provide them with adequate support and counseling to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : punjabkesari

Source Link :12वीं के छात्र ने छत से कूदकर किया सुसाईड/