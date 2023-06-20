Dead – Death – Obituary News : Twins’ 1987 World Series champ George Frazier dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: A Colorful Character and Talented Pitcher

George Frazier, a former righthanded reliever for the Minnesota Twins and longtime broadcaster for the Colorado Rockies, passed away at the age of 68. Frazier played a pivotal role in the Twins’ World Series championship season of 1987, where he made 69 relief appearances and recorded eight saves while posting a 4.83 ERA over 108 innings. He pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series at St. Louis, which would turn out to be his final MLB appearance.

Born in Oklahoma City, Frazier played college baseball for the University of Oklahoma before entering the major leagues in 1978. He played for five big-league teams from 1978 to 1987 and held the MLB record of having lost three games for the Yankees in the 1981 World Series, the only pitcher to do that in a best-of-seven series. That same season, he gave up the first of 293 career home runs to future teammate Kent Hrbek.

Frazier was known for his outspoken and blunt personality, often not shying away from expressing his opinions to the media. He once said that he didn’t care if he got press or not, but people often came off with negative vibes and didn’t want to come to him. He was an excellent quote and a colorful character, making him a sought-after commentator after retiring from baseball.

Frazier joined the Twins’ broadcast team in 1993 and then moved to the Rockies broadcast from 1998 to 2015. He had a reputation for being unfiltered and honest, which sometimes created controversy, but he remained a beloved figure in the broadcasting industry.

When asked about his future in broadcasting in 1987, Frazier said, “I don’t know if the networks could handle me. I don’t hide nothing.” This proved true when he was asked about his salary during the final year of his pro career. He said that he had more fun when he made $216.84 every two weeks in Class A ball and didn’t have to pay Uncle Sam $285,000 a year in taxes. He also joked that all of his money went to his ex-wife, who was driving a Mercedes while he was driving a van.

Frazier is survived by his two sons, Mathew and Parker, and his daughter, Georgia, who was crowned Miss Oklahoma in 2015. His legacy as a talented pitcher and colorful broadcaster will live on in the memories of fans and colleagues alike. Rest in peace, George Frazier.

