Dead – Death – Obituary News : Twisten, 19, Passes Away After Alarming Final Tweet

The Valorant and Esports Community Mourns the Loss of Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener

The esports world is in shock and mourning following the passing of Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener at the young age of 19. Twisten was a professional gamer who had a successful career in esports, with a particular focus on the popular game, Valorant. He had played in several regional and international competitions, building a reputation as a skilled, up-and-coming player.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Twisten began his gaming career in 2020 and quickly made a name for himself playing for various organizations such as eSuba. He eventually found his way to Team Vitality in 2022, where he continued to compete in Valorant tournaments such as the Valorant Champions Tour and EMEA League earlier this year. His talent and dedication to the game made him a rising star in the esports world, with many predicting a bright future for him.

A Concerning Final Message

However, shortly before his untimely passing, Twisten shared a final message on Twitter that raised concerns about his mental health. This message left his fans and teammates worried about his wellbeing, and sadly, it was later announced that he had passed away.

A Devastating Loss for the Esports Community

The news of Twisten’s passing has hit the esports community hard, and many have shared their condolences and support. Team Vitality released a statement expressing their deep sadness and offering thoughts and prayers to Twisten’s family and friends. Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, also shared their condolences and offered support to his family and team during this difficult time.

Tributes from Teammates and Friends

Twisten’s teammates and friends have also shared their respects and condolences. Team captain Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi described Twisten as “the most genuine human I’ve met, always had us smiling,” while Michał “MOLSI” Łącki mourned the loss of a “teammate, friend, and brother.” His fellow players and fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a talented and promising young player.

A Tragic Reminder of the Importance of Mental Health

The loss of Twisten is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health, particularly in the high-pressure world of esports. It’s essential to prioritize mental wellbeing and provide support for those struggling with mental health issues. The esports community must continue to work towards creating a safe and supportive environment for players and fans alike.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite his untimely passing, Twisten’s legacy will live on in the esports community. He was an incredibly talented player with a bright future ahead of him, and his contributions to the world of esports will not be forgotten. His passing is a devastating loss, but his impact on the esports community will continue to be felt for years to come.

