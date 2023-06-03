Dead – Death – Obituary News : Twitch Streamer’s Death Leaves DBD Fans Heartbroken

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular Twitch Streamer Puppers Dies After Battling Neuron Disease

Puppers, a popular Twitch streamer known for his positive attitude and charm, has passed away at the age of 32 after battling a neuron disease for three years.

Light in the Fog Foundation

Following his diagnosis, the Dead by Daylight community rallied around Puppers, creating the Light in the Fog Foundation to raise funds for his treatment. The foundation raised $270K and paid tribute to Puppers by saying, “forever in our hearts, eternally comfy.”

Puppers’ Battle with ALS

In 2020, Puppers, whose real name was Max, was diagnosed with ALS, the most prevalent form of Motor Neurone Disease. The NHS describes the disease as affecting the brain and nerves, resulting in weakness that worsens over time. While there is no cure for the illness, therapies can help reduce its impact on a person’s daily activities.

Fans Pay Tribute

Upon hearing the news of Puppers’ passing, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the streamer. One fan wrote, “He will forever be a pillar of the community. He put up one hell of a fight and now he can rest. Thank you for what you guys did, and I’m so sorry for your loss.” Another fan expressed disbelief, saying “I can’t believe he’s gone. Prayers to his family and friends.”

Puppers’ Legacy

Puppers made a significant impact on the Dead by Daylight community, and his positive attitude and charm will be missed. His legacy will continue through the Light in the Fog Foundation, which will continue to raise funds for others battling neuron diseases.

Twitch Streamer DBD Community Heartbroken Fans Puppers (mentioned in the article) Cause of Death

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Puppers: How did 32-year-old Twitch streamer die? Heartbroken fans call him ‘forever pillar’ of DBD community/