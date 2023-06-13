Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two children found dead at Gongabu Hotel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of Young Couple in Kathmandu Hotel

Kathmandu woke up to a tragic incident on June 13, 2021, when a young couple was found dead at the Green Nepal Hotel in Gongabu. The lifeless bodies of a boy and a girl were discovered hanging in the bathroom of the hotel located in Tokha Municipality-9. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Sarki and Muskaan, both in their early twenties.

The incident came to light when the hotel staff went to deliver food to the room, but there was no response from the occupants. The staff then alerted the authorities, who forcibly entered the room and discovered the shocking scene. The young woman was found hanging in the room, while the young man was hanging in the bathroom.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy. The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. However, reports suggest that the couple had checked into the hotel on June 12 and had not left the room since then.

The news of the young couple’s death has shocked the nation, and social media is abuzz with condolences and messages of support for the bereaved families. The incident has once again highlighted the issue of mental health and the need for more awareness and support for those struggling with mental health issues.

Suicide is a major issue in Nepal, with the country ranking among the highest in the world in terms of suicide rates. According to the World Health Organization, suicide accounted for 3.9% of all deaths in Nepal in 2019. The pandemic has only worsened the situation, with lockdowns and restrictions leading to increased stress, anxiety, and depression.

The government and civil society organizations need to work together to address the issue of mental health and provide support to those in need. There is a need for more awareness campaigns, counseling services, and psychiatric facilities across the country. The stigma associated with mental health needs to be tackled, and people should be encouraged to seek help and support.

In addition, the media needs to be responsible in reporting on suicide cases. Reporting on suicide can have a significant impact on vulnerable individuals and can lead to a copycat effect. Therefore, it is essential to follow ethical guidelines while reporting on such cases and avoid sensationalizing or glamorizing suicide.

The tragic incident at the Green Nepal Hotel is a reminder that we need to do more to support those struggling with mental health issues. Suicide is preventable, and we need to work together to create a more supportive environment for those in need. It is time to break the silence and talk openly about mental health and suicide prevention. Let us all come together to create a society that is more compassionate, understanding, and supportive of those struggling with mental health issues.

Double homicide at Gongabu Hotel Murder investigation at Gongabu Hotel Tragic death of young couple at Gongabu Hotel Police probe into deaths of boy and girl at Gongabu Hotel Shocking discovery of bodies at Gongabu Hotel

News Source : Republica

Source Link :Young boy and a girl found dead at Gongabu Hotel – myRepublica/