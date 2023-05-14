Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two children killed in Northland residence

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in Ruakākā: Two Children Found Dead in Northland

Whangārei police are currently investigating the death of two children in Ruakākā, Northland, which occurred earlier this morning. The authorities were alerted about the incident after receiving reports of problems at a residence on Peter Snell Rd at around 7:30 am. Emergency services quickly responded and found the bodies of two children at the property.

Police Speak Out

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell has released a statement regarding the incident, stating that they are speaking to one person in connection with the case and are not seeking anyone else at this time. “News of this incident will come as a shock to the community, and we can reassure them we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” she said.

Preliminary Investigation

Multiple police cars are currently at the scene, and the authorities have cordoned off the area between Tamingi St and Tiki Pl along Peter Snell Rd. Officers are conducting a preliminary investigation, and they can be seen speaking to the occupants of neighboring properties. An unmarked police van towing a trailer has also arrived at the scene.

Community Response

The incident has already sparked discussions on social media, with several people expressing their shock and condolences. Business owners in the Ruakākā Town Centre have also commented on the news, stating that it’s upsetting to hear such sobering news on the first trading day of the week. However, the fact that police are not looking at anyone else in relation to the deaths has been a relief for some.

Location Details

Ruakākā is a beachside community located in the Bream Bay area, approximately 30km south of Whangārei. It’s a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, known for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere.

Conclusion

The investigation into the death of the two children in Ruakākā is ongoing, and the authorities have not released any further details at this time. It’s a tragic event that has shocked the community, and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

News Source : Mike Dinsdale

Source Link :Two children dead at Northland home/