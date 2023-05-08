Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two Killed in Bus Accident Transporting Pilgrims from Tangsel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TEGAL – Another Fatal Bus Accident Claims Two Lives

The death toll in a fatal bus accident transporting a pilgrimage group from South Tangerang (Tangsel) on the Guci Tegal tour has again increased. The latest information has brought the death toll to two, while 35 were injured. Public Relations of RSUD dr. Soeselo Slawi, Tegal Regency, Slamet Solehudin, said that the victim count has increased over the past few hours.

The Accident Details

The accident occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at around 5:30 PM in the evening. The bus was carrying a group of 40 people, including the driver and the tour guide. The group had started their journey from South Tangerang and was heading towards Guci, Tegal, for a pilgrimage tour.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake a truck. The bus swerved off the road and hit a tree, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The incident took place at the KM 345.2 section of the North Coast Road in Brebes, Central Java.

The Victims

The victims were immediately rushed to RSUD Dr. Soeselo Slawi Hospital in Tegal Regency, where they received medical attention. The hospital administration confirmed that two people, identified as Budi Santoso and Nurul Huda, died due to their injuries. The rest of the injured individuals are still receiving treatment, and some of them are in critical condition.

The victims were part of a group that had planned a three-day tour of Guci, Tegal, for a pilgrimage. The group consisted of family and friends who were looking forward to visiting the holy site and participating in religious activities. The incident has left their families devastated, and they are still in shock and disbelief.

The Response

The accident has sparked concern and outrage among the public, who are demanding immediate action from the authorities to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the accident, and the bus driver has been detained for questioning.

The Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced that the government would provide financial assistance to them. He also emphasized the need for stricter regulations and safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers on public transport.

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal incidents involving public transport in Indonesia. The government has been criticized for its lax regulations and enforcement of safety standards in the transport sector. The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of passengers and the need for stricter measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The fatal bus accident in Tegal has claimed two lives and left several others injured. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the public, who are demanding immediate action from the authorities to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations and safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers on public transport.

The families of the victims are still in shock and grieving their loss. The government has announced that it will provide financial assistance to the families and has emphasized the need for stricter regulations and enforcement of safety standards in the transport sector.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and the need for everyone to take responsibility for ensuring the safety of themselves and others while on the road. The government, transport companies, and passengers must work together to ensure that such accidents are prevented and that everyone can travel safely.

News Source : Edwards

Source Link :Adding More, Death Victims of Deadly Bus Accident Transporting Pilgrims from Tangsel in Guci Tegal Becomes 2 People/