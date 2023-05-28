Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two Malayali students die in Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Malayali Students in Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway

Two Malayali students lost their lives in a tragic accident that took place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway. Nithin (21) from Malappuram Nilambur and Shahin Shajahan (21) from Thiruvananthapuram Nettoor were the victims of the accident. The mishap occurred at around 8 am today. They were travelling on a bike towards the Fish Land in Mysuru when the accident happened.

The Accident

Nithin and Shahin were both third-year physiotherapy students at the Kaveri College in Mysuru. They were on their way to a nearby fish market to buy some fish when the accident happened. They were riding a bike and were hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. The impact of the collision was so severe that it killed both of them on the spot.

The Aftermath

The news of the tragic accident has shocked the Malayali community in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The two young students were well-known and loved by their friends and family. The college authorities have expressed their deep condolences to the families of the victims. They have also promised to provide all necessary assistance to the families in this difficult time.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. The police have launched an investigation into the accident. They are trying to identify the speeding vehicle that caused the accident. The driver of the vehicle is still at large. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them to identify the driver and bring them to justice.

The Need for Road Safety

This tragic accident once again highlights the need for road safety. The Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway is notorious for accidents. The authorities need to take urgent steps to improve the safety of the road. They should increase the number of speed cameras, install traffic signals, and improve the condition of the road. The drivers should also be more aware of road safety rules and regulations. They should avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They should also avoid using mobile phones while driving, as it can distract their attention from the road.

It is also the responsibility of the public to obey traffic rules and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring road safety. They should avoid speeding, overtaking from the wrong side, and driving without a helmet. They should also report any incidents of rash driving or other traffic violations to the authorities. It is only through collective efforts that we can ensure road safety and prevent accidents like this from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed the lives of two Malayali students is a reminder of the need for road safety. The authorities should take urgent steps to ensure the safety of the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway. The drivers should also be more aware of road safety rules and regulations. The public should also cooperate with the authorities in ensuring road safety. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hope that they find the strength to overcome this difficult time.

Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway Accident Malayali Students in Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Accident Tragic Incident on Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway Kerala Students Involved in Fatal Accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Students from Kerala Injured in Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway Crash.

News Source : East Coast Daily Malayalam

Source Link :ബെംഗളുരു-മൈസുരു ദേശീയപാതയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം /