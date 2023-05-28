Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two Malayali students killed in Bangalore-Mysore national highway accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in the National Highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru Claims the Lives of Two Malayali Students

Two students from Kerala, Nithin (21) from Malappuram and Shahin Shajahan (21) from Thiruvananthapuram, lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred on the National Highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The accident took place early in the morning, around 8 am, when the duo was traveling on a bike towards their destination, Mysuru Fish Lanty.

Accident Details

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Mysuru Fish Lanty, where the two students were heading for their physiotherapy course at Mysuru Kaveri College. The bike that they were traveling on collided with a lorry, resulting in their untimely deaths.

The accident sent shockwaves through the Malayali community in Karnataka, with many expressing their condolences to the bereaved families.

The Victims

Both Nithin and Shahin were promising students, pursuing their physiotherapy course at Mysuru Kaveri College. Nithin hailed from Malappuram and was a resident of Nellikuth, while Shahin belonged to Thiruvananthapuram.

Their sudden demise has left their families and friends devastated. A pall of gloom descended over their hometowns as the news of their death spread.

The Aftermath

The local authorities rushed to the spot upon receiving the news of the accident. The remains of the bike and the lorry were taken into custody for further investigation.

The accident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety. The National Highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru witnesses heavy traffic, and accidents are not uncommon. The authorities should take measures to ensure the safety of commuters on the road.

Conclusion

The tragic deaths of Nithin and Shahin have left their families and friends in a state of shock. Their untimely demise is a loss not just to their loved ones but also to the entire Malayali community in Karnataka. The authorities must take steps to prevent such accidents in the future and ensure the safety of commuters on the road.

News Source : East Coast Daily Malayalam

Source Link :ബെംഗളുരു-മൈസുരു ദേശീയപാതയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം /