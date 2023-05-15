Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two Men Found Deceased in Lakewood Apartment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Men Found Dead in Lakewood Apartment, Police Investigate Possible Homicide

Lakewood, WA – A quiet residential complex in Lakewood turned into a crime scene early Monday morning, as police responded to reports of gunshots and found two men dead inside an apartment. According to KIRO7, the victims were discovered at the Wisteria Walk Apartments on 112th Street Southwest at around 1:45 a.m. The identities of the men and the cause of death have not been released yet, but the Lakewood Police Department is treating the case as a possible double homicide.

The news of the deadly incident shocked and saddened many residents of the Wisteria Walk Apartments and the surrounding community. Some said they heard gunshots and screams in the middle of the night, while others woke up to the sound of police sirens and flashing lights. Many expressed concern for their safety and wondered what could have led to such a violent act.

“I can’t believe this happened here, it’s usually very quiet and peaceful,” said Sarah Johnson, who lives in a neighboring building. “I’m scared for my kids and myself, and I hope the police catch whoever did this.”

The police have not yet released any details about possible suspects or motives, but they are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They are also reviewing surveillance footage from the area and interviewing witnesses to gather more evidence.

“We take every case seriously, especially when it involves loss of life,” said Lt. Chris Lawler of the Lakewood Police Department. “We are working diligently to find out what happened and bring justice to the victims and their families.”

The Wisteria Walk Apartments management issued a statement expressing their condolences to the victims and their loved ones, and assuring residents that they are cooperating with the police investigation and taking measures to enhance security.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred in our community, and our hearts go out to those affected,” the statement read. “We are committed to providing a safe and peaceful living environment for our residents, and we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.”

The incident has also drawn attention from local officials and community leaders, who are calling for more efforts to prevent gun violence and address the root causes of crime. Some are urging people to report suspicious activity and to support programs that provide resources and opportunities for young people and families.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us to come together and make our communities safer and stronger,” said Rep. Mari Leavitt, who represents the 28th Legislative District. “We need to invest in education, mental health, and community policing, and we need to hold accountable those who use guns to terrorize our neighborhoods.”

As the investigation continues, the residents of the Wisteria Walk Apartments and the city of Lakewood are left to mourn the loss of two lives and to hope for justice and peace.

“We are a tight-knit community and we will support each other through this difficult time,” said Mayor Don Anderson. “We will not let fear or violence divide us, but we will work together to build a better future for everyone.”

