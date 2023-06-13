Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Two Students Killed in Nottingham Night Out Rampage”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes at University of Nottingham: Two Students Stabbed to Death

The University of Nottingham has been left in shock and mourning after two of its students were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road. The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, June 16th, and has sent shockwaves throughout the student community and beyond.

The Victims

The two victims were both first-year students at the university, and it is believed that they resided in the same university accommodation. They had been returning home after a night out when the incident occurred. Their identities have not yet been released, but tributes have been pouring in from fellow students and friends.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I can’t believe this has happened. They were both such lovely people, always smiling and always up for a good time. It’s just so tragic.”

The Aftermath

The incident has left the university community in shock, with both staff and students struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The university has released a statement offering its condolences to the families of the victims and providing support to those affected by the tragedy.

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that two of our students have died following an incident in the Lenton area of Nottingham. Our thoughts are with their families and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We are offering support to those affected by this tragedy and would urge anyone who needs help to reach out to the university’s support services.”

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. The police have also increased their presence in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

The Impact on the Student Community

The tragedy has had a profound impact on the student community at the University of Nottingham. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the loss of two young lives. The university has also set up a book of condolence for students and staff to share their thoughts and memories of the victims.

One student wrote in the book of condolence: “I can’t believe they’re gone. They were both such kind and caring people and didn’t deserve this. My thoughts are with their families and friends.”

The incident has also highlighted the issue of safety for students, particularly when returning home late at night. The university has issued a reminder to students to take precautions when out and about, such as travelling in groups and using well-lit routes.

A Tragic Loss

The loss of two young lives is a tragedy that has left the University of Nottingham in a state of shock and mourning. The thoughts of the entire university community are with the families and friends of the victims at this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, it is important that the university and the wider community come together to support those affected by this tragedy. The safety and wellbeing of students must also remain a top priority, and steps must be taken to ensure that incidents like this do not happen again.

Ultimately, the loss of two bright and promising young students is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. May they rest in peace.

Nottingham shooting incident Gun violence in Nottingham Fatal shooting in Nottingham Nottingham crime rate Police investigation in Nottingham

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Two students 'returning from night out' killed in Nottingham rampage/