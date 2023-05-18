Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two trucks collide: Cleaner dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cleaners on National Highways: A Dangerous Job

Introduction

National highways are the lifeblood of India’s transportation network. They connect the country’s cities, towns, and villages and facilitate the movement of goods and people. However, maintaining these highways is a dangerous task, especially for the cleaners who work on them. On June 14th, 2021, a cleaner named Sudhapalli Karunakar lost his life while working on a bridge near the RTC complex in Hyderabad.

The Incident

Sudhapalli Karunakar was a 52-year-old cleaner who worked for a private agency hired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He was working on a bridge near the RTC complex in Hyderabad when a speeding lorry hit him. Karunakar was cleaning the bridge’s parapet when the incident occurred. The lorry driver fled the scene, leaving Karunakar critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Dangers of Cleaning National Highways

The incident highlights the dangers that cleaners face while working on national highways. They work in high-risk environments where they are exposed to speeding vehicles and heavy machinery. They have to constantly watch out for oncoming traffic and stay alert to avoid accidents. Despite these risks, cleaners are often paid meager wages and have little job security. They are also not provided with adequate safety equipment or training.

The Need for Improved Safety Measures

The incident has sparked calls for improved safety measures for cleaners working on national highways. The NHAI has issued a statement expressing its condolences and promising to take action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The agency has also started an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and identify any lapses in safety measures.

The Importance of Cleaners

Cleaners play an essential role in maintaining national highways. They ensure that the roads are free of debris and other hazards, making travel safer for everyone. However, their contribution is often overlooked, and they are not given the respect and recognition they deserve. It is crucial that we acknowledge the vital role that cleaners play and take steps to improve their working conditions.

Conclusion

The incident involving Sudhapalli Karunakar is a tragic reminder of the dangers that cleaners face while working on national highways. It is imperative that we take steps to improve their safety and provide them with the respect and recognition they deserve. The NHAI must take swift action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, and we as a society must acknowledge the essential role that cleaners play in maintaining our transportation network.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :రెండు లారీలు ఢీ: క్లీనర్‌ మృతి/