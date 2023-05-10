Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two trucks collide, driver dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two lorries collide in Kowur, driver dies

In an unfortunate incident, two lorries collided in Kowur on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one driver. The incident occurred on the Kowur-Gamman Road when one lorry crashed into the back of another, causing both to overturn.

Details of the incident

The driver of the lorry that crashed into the other was identified as SK Saida (44) from Mutyal in the Krishna district of Telangana. He was transporting cement when the accident occurred. As he was driving towards Kowur, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the lorry in front of him.

The impact of the collision caused both lorries to overturn, and Saida was trapped in the cabin of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by local authorities.

Response from authorities

Local police were called to the scene of the accident and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision. The body of Saida was taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, and his family has been notified of his death.

In a statement to the media, Kowur police officer A.L.S. Ravi Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased driver.

Conclusion

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices on our roads. It is essential that all drivers adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution at all times to prevent accidents and save lives.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :రెండు లారీలు ఢీకొని డ్రైవర్‌ మృతి/