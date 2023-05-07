Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two women in Jaunpur died due to indigenous treatment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Two Women in Jaunpur due to Negligence and Traditional Treatment

Jaunpur, May 07, 2023: Two women from Jaunpur lost their lives due to a little negligence and traditional treatment. Both women had consumed herbal remedies for their fever, which ultimately led to their death.

The Incident

The incident took place in the Mehta village of the Khutahan police station area. Two women, who were suffering from fever for several days, consumed boiled herbs and other traditional remedies to cure their illness. Unfortunately, their condition deteriorated, and they lost their lives.

The Victims

The victims were identified as Sita Devi and Ganga Devi. Both women were in their early 50s and were residents of Mehta village. They were suffering from fever for several days and were taking medicines prescribed by local doctors. However, when their condition did not improve, they resorted to traditional remedies.

The Aftermath

The incident has created a sense of panic and chaos in both households. The families of the victims are in shock and disbelief. The local authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The Dangers of Traditional Treatment

The incident highlights the dangers of traditional treatment, which is still prevalent in many parts of India. Despite the availability of modern medicine, many people still rely on traditional remedies, which can be harmful and even fatal in some cases.

The use of herbs and other natural remedies can be beneficial in some cases, but they should be used with caution and under the guidance of a qualified practitioner. People should also be aware of the potential side effects and adverse reactions of such remedies.

The Importance of Healthcare

The incident also underscores the importance of healthcare and medical facilities in rural areas. Many people in rural areas still do not have access to proper medical care and rely on local doctors and traditional remedies. The government should take steps to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas and provide access to modern medicine and qualified doctors.

Conclusion

The tragic death of two women in Jaunpur is a wake-up call for people to be more cautious about traditional remedies and the importance of healthcare facilities. It is also a reminder that modern medicine is the best way to treat illnesses and save lives.

News Source : SAIYED FAIZ

Source Link :Indigenous treatment became cause of death in Jaunpur two women died | Jaunpur News : नीम हकीम खतरा-ए-जान की कहावत हुई चरितार्थ, बीमार औरतों ने पी जड़ी-बूटी, मौत/