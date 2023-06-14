Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two young men shot dead in Munger, Bihar: Police investigates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

In a shocking incident, two young men were shot dead by a criminal near the bus stand just 100 meters away from the Bariyarpur Philip High School and the police station. The incident has caused a sensation in the area.

The Incident

The incident took place in Bariyarpur, a small town in the Munger district of Bihar. Two young men were standing near the bus stand when a criminal opened fire on them. Both the victims were hit by bullets and died on the spot.

The Victims

The victims were identified as Raju Kumar and Sanjay Kumar. They were both in their early twenties and were residents of Bariyarpur. Raju Kumar was a student of Bariyarpur Philip High School, while Sanjay Kumar worked in a local shop.

The Criminal

The identity of the criminal is not yet known. The police have launched a manhunt to catch the culprit. The motive behind the crime is also unclear at this point.

The Aftermath

The incident has caused a sensation in the area, and the locals are demanding swift action from the police. The police have assured the public that they will do everything in their power to catch the culprit and bring him to justice.

Conclusion

The incident is a reminder of the rising crime rate in Bihar and the need for the government to take concrete steps to address the issue. The loss of two young lives is a tragedy, and their families deserve justice. The police must work diligently to catch the culprit and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Source Link :बिहार: मुंगेर में दो युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या, मामले की जांच में जुटी पुलिस/