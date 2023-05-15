Dead – Death – Obituary News : Two youths die painfully in gruesome UP road crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Painful Death of Two Youths in a Road Accident near Jaunpur

On Saturday night, two youths from Kulhnamau village in Jaunpur district met with a tragic end when they died in a road accident on Jaunpur-Azamgarh highway near Kerakat Tirahe. The deceased were identified as Shivjit (30) son of Lalchand and Sujit (26) son of Suresh. Both were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred.

The Details of the Accident

As per the reports, the accident occurred around 11:30 pm near Kerakat Tirahe. The two youths were travelling on a motorcycle when they collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe that both of them died on the spot. The truck driver escaped from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

The Reaction of the Relatives

The news of the death of the two youths has left their families and relatives in shock and grief. As soon as the news spread, a large number of people gathered at the spot of the accident. The relatives of the deceased have demanded strict action against the truck driver and compensation for the families.

The Condition of the Road

The Jaunpur-Azamgarh highway is known for its poor condition and lack of safety measures. The road is prone to accidents, and several lives have been lost in the past. The lack of street lights, speed breakers, and proper traffic management has made the road highly dangerous for commuters.

The Need for Better Safety Measures

The tragic incident of the death of two youths has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures on the Jaunpur-Azamgarh highway. The authorities need to take immediate steps to improve the condition of the road and make it safer for commuters. The installation of street lights, speed breakers, and proper traffic management is necessary to prevent accidents on the road.

The Importance of Road Safety

Road safety is of utmost importance, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the roads are safe for commuters. The lack of safety measures on the road not only endangers the lives of the commuters but also affects the economy of the country. It is essential for the government to take necessary steps to improve road safety and prevent accidents.

The Need for Awareness

Along with the measures taken by the authorities, it is also important for the public to be aware of road safety. The commuters should follow the traffic rules and regulations and avoid reckless driving. They should also wear helmets and seat belts while travelling on two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively. It is the responsibility of the public to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

The Final Words

The death of two youths in a road accident near Jaunpur is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better safety measures and awareness. The authorities need to take immediate steps to improve the condition of the road and prevent accidents. The public should also follow the traffic rules and regulations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

