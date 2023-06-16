Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tyler’s Son’s Tragic Demise: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Exploring the Tragic Backstory of Tyler Rake in Netflix’s ‘Extraction 2’

Netflix’s action-packed movie ‘Extraction 2’ follows Tyler Rake, a former special forces soldier turned mercenary for hire who specializes in extractions. He is known for his exceptional skills in saving his targets from impossible situations, as we saw in the first movie when he saved Ovi Mahajan, the son of an Indian crime lord, who was kidnapped and held by his father’s enemies. While the movie was mainly focused on the action, it gave us some glimpses into Rake’s personal life, particularly his tragic backstory involving his son.

Tyler Rake’s son was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. Despite undergoing treatment, his condition worsened, and there was no hope for his recovery. As a father, it was heartbreaking for Tyler to watch his son die slowly. Being a member of the Special Air Service Regiment, Tyler was often sent on missions and tours, and unfortunately, when his son was in the final stages of cancer, he received an order for a mission in Afghanistan. Tyler knew that by the time he returned home, his son would be dead, but he couldn’t bear to be there to witness his son’s last moments. He met his son for the last time in the hospital and said goodbye before leaving for the mission. Sadly, Tyler’s son passed away before he returned home.

The guilt of not being there for his son in his final moments was too much for Tyler to bear. His wife, Mia, couldn’t forgive him for leaving them when they needed him the most, leading to the eventual collapse of their marriage. With his son and wife out of his life, Tyler had nothing to live for. He left the military and became a mercenary for hire, taking on high-risk jobs that could potentially lead to his death. Tyler had lost all care for himself and had become suicidal, hoping that death would come to him quickly.

In ‘Extraction,’ when Tyler is given the task of rescuing Ovi, he’s reluctant to take the job at first, but then he sees Ovi as a chance for redemption. He sees his son’s image in Ovi and decides to protect him at all costs. Tyler’s bond with Ovi grows stronger as they spend time together, and he becomes determined to save him, even if it means putting his own life at risk. Tyler’s protective nature towards Ovi shows how much he loved his son and how he’s trying to make up for his past mistakes.

While Tyler saves Ovi in the end, he’s still not very optimistic about his life. However, when he gets another chance to save someone, he comes out of retirement without hesitation. He’s still the same ruthless killer but exhibits care for the children around him, which shows how he’s decided to honor his son’s memory by saving innocent people.

In conclusion, ‘Extraction 2’ gave us a deeper insight into Tyler Rake’s tragic backstory and how it shaped him into the person he is today. His son’s death was a pivotal moment in his life that led him down a dark path, but his bond with Ovi gave him a chance for redemption. Tyler’s character shows us that even the toughest of individuals can have a vulnerable side, and it’s important to confront our past mistakes and try to make up for them.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :What Happened to Tyler’s Son? How Did He Die?/