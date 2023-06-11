Dead – Death – Obituary News : Typist dies in hit-and-run on Paud Phata flyover

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck in Pune on Tuesday night when a 57-year-old typist lost his life in a hit-and-run accident. The victim, identified as Avinash Nikumbh, was working at a lawyer’s office in the city and was on his way to his brother’s house when an unknown vehicle hit his scooter on the Paud Phata overbridge. Nikumbh, who had recently shifted to Pune from Nashik, was rushed to a private hospital on Paud Road and later transferred to Sassoon General Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. It is deeply concerning that hit-and-run cases are becoming increasingly common in Pune. The fact that the vehicle involved in this accident is yet to be identified is a clear indication of the lack of accountability and responsibility on the part of the driver. It is unacceptable that someone can take a life and simply drive away without facing any consequences.

The police are currently investigating the case and analyzing the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the vehicle. It is hoped that the culprit will be caught soon and brought to justice. However, this incident serves as a reminder that more needs to be done to prevent such accidents from happening in the first place. Pune’s roads are becoming more congested by the day, and it is essential that the authorities take steps to improve road infrastructure and implement traffic management plans.

Moreover, there is a need for greater awareness among motorists about the importance of road safety. It is crucial that drivers respect traffic rules and regulations, and exercise caution while on the road. This includes avoiding speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using mobile phones while driving. The consequences of reckless driving can be catastrophic, as this tragic incident has demonstrated.

The loss of Avinash Nikumbh’s life is a tragedy that should never have happened. He was a hardworking man who was simply going about his daily routine when he was struck down by a reckless driver. His death has left his family and friends devastated, and it is a stark reminder of the fragility of life. It is incumbent upon all of us to do our part to ensure that our roads are safe, and that no more lives are lost in senseless accidents.

In conclusion, the hit-and-run incident in Pune that claimed the life of Avinash Nikumbh is a wake-up call for all of us. We must work together to improve road safety, enforce traffic rules, and raise awareness among motorists about their responsibilities while on the road. The authorities must take swift action to identify and punish the driver responsible for this tragedy, and ensure that justice is served. We owe it to Avinash Nikumbh and his family to do everything in our power to prevent such accidents from happening again.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Pune: Typist killed in hit-and-run on Paud Phata flyover | Pune News – Times of India/