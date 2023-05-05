Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tyre Nichols’ Death Cause Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tyre Nichols Death Cause Revealed: Memphis Police Charged with Second-Degree Murder

The death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old African American man, at the hands of Memphis police officers in January has been ruled as caused by blunt force trauma, according to the official autopsy report released recently. Nichols died three days after being beaten, slapped, pepper-sprayed, and kicked by five Memphis police officers identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith during a routine traffic stop on January 7. The officers were fired and charged with multiple counts, including second-degree murder, to which they pleaded not guilty in February.

The Nichols family was briefed on the autopsy results by Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy earlier this month. Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent the family, issued a joint statement acknowledging the release of the medical examiner’s report, which they said confirmed their own findings in January. “The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy,” the statement read.

Nichols’ mother, RowVaugh Wells, filed a $550 million lawsuit in April against the city of Memphis and the police officers for reckless behavior. The lawsuit claims that the now disbanded Scorpion crime unit, started by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, disproportionately targeted young black men and used “extreme intimidation, humiliation, and violence” against them. The lawsuit also names three Memphis Fire Department employees who were fired after reports emerged that they failed to render aid to Nichols after the beating.

“This lynching was carried out by those adorned in department sweatshirts and vests and their actions were sanctioned — expressly and implicitly — by the City of Memphis,” the filing alleges.

The death of Nichols has added to the growing list of cases of police brutality in the US, especially against African Americans. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum, calling for an end to systemic racism and police violence. The movement gained worldwide attention following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers in May 2020, which sparked protests across the country and around the world.

The US has a long history of police brutality, with African Americans being disproportionately affected. The issue has gained renewed attention following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. The issue has also become a political one, with calls for police reform and accountability growing louder.

The case of Tyre Nichols, like many others, highlights the urgent need for systemic change in law enforcement and the criminal justice system. It is not enough to hold individual officers accountable; the entire system needs to be reformed to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

The movement for police reform has gained momentum in recent years, with calls for changes in policies and training, as well as the demilitarization of police departments. However, much more needs to be done to address the root causes of police brutality and systemic racism.

The death of Tyre Nichols is a tragedy that should never have happened. It is time for the US to address the systemic issues that lead to police brutality and ensure that justice is served for all victims of police violence.

News Source : Rap Aesthetics

Source Link :Tyre Nichols Cause Of Death Revealed/